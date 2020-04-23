Old Republic International (ORI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – Old Republic International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

4/22/2020 – Old Republic International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Old Republic International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Old Republic International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Old Republic International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 417,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Old Republic International Co alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.