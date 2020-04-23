ONEOK, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 111.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.4%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.