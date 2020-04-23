Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SONM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,878. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

