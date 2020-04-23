Oppenheimer Comments on Kroger Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

KR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 29.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 289,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

