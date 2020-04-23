Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.56. 5,604,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after acquiring an additional 514,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

