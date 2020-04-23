Oppenheimer Weighs in on AVITA MED LTD/S ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

RCEL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 10,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.52. AVITA MED LTD/S has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

