Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Stock Price Up 30%

Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) rose 30% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 268,681 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 107,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

