Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%.
Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 2,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last 90 days. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
