Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 2,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last 90 days. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

