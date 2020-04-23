Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 2,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,658. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $134.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

