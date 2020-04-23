PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PCAR stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
