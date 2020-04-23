Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.51. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 244,616 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 242.18%.

In other Pacific Drilling news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Drilling by 154.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

