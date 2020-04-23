PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JMP Securities

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PACW. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 61,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Insiders have purchased 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

