PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.96, approximately 106,767 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,056,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after purchasing an additional 403,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.