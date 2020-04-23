PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.96, approximately 106,767 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,056,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.85 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after purchasing an additional 403,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.