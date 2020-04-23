Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Set at C$0.20 by National Bank Financial

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) received a C$0.20 price objective from National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.85.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

TSE PONY traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.