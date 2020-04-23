Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POU. CIBC decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$5.65.

POU traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. 530,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,460. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.03.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,209.37. Insiders purchased a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

