Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $202.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/23/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.45. 970,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,894. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

