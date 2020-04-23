Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $241.53 million and approximately $558.47 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00013214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, ABCC, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

