Payfair (PFR) Reaches One Day Volume of $340.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Payfair has a total market cap of $6,574.89 and approximately $340.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.