Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $45,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

