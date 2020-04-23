Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Pennpetro Energy PLC (LON:PPP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,426.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.15.

About Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the central undrilled portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.