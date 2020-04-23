Peony (PNY) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Peony has a total market capitalization of $49,875.32 and approximately $2,923.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,911,963 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,135 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.