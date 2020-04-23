Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.52), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 3,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,133. The firm has a market cap of $430.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

