Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 2,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,440. The company has a market cap of $339.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

PUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark K. Olson purchased 1,905 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $868,725 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

