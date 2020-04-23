PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 198,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.