PERSIMMON/ADR to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PERSIMMON/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.28.

PSMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 22,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $3.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

