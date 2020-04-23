Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.16.

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.85. 2,978,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,874. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

