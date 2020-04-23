Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

