Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 1,583,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,977. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.
In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
See Also: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.