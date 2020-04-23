Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 1,583,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,977. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

