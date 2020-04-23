Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $408,031.27 and approximately $12.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.01090489 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00052084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00032924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00165862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00217786 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 182.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,235,137 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

