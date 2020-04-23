Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 721,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,763. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,293 over the last quarter.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

