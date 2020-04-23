Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,621. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

