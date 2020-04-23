Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

