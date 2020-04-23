Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 1,521,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 1,033,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 108,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,621. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.