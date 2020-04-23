Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

