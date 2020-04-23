Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $19.26

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $19.26. Pinterest shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 379,420 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

