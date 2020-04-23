Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Up to $80.66

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $80.66. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 1,871,584 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.