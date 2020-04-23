Piper Sandler Comments on Travelers Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.07. 922,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

