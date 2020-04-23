Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 345,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.