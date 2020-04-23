Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.23 million.Plexus also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 318,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

