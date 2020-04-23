Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.36. 14,596,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

