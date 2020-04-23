Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.12. 4,314,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

