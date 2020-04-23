Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 747,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

