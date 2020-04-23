Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after acquiring an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,353,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,454. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

