Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,278.95. The company had a trading volume of 854,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,316.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

