Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.09. 7,079,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

