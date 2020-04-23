Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,383. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

