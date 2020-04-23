Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,467,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,864,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

