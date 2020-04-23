Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE VFC remained flat at $$54.28 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 969,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,918. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.