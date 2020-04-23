Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,263,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

