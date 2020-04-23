Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 136 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.64. 128,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,407. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

